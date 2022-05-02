RA Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s meeting with USAID Director Samantha Power

On May 2, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Washington on a working visit, met with USAID Managing Director Samantha Power.

The interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the continuous development of the Armenian-American relations based on common democratic values.

Ararat Mirzoyan used USAID’s support in a number of areas, particularly in the fight against corruption and the Armenian government’s reform initiatives in the areas of justice and patrol police. Reference was also made to the innovative, sustainable development programs implemented by USAID in Armenia within the framework of Armenia-US cooperation to promote democratic development in the country, economic growth, strengthening energy security, and implementing reforms in the social spheres.

The parties also discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation and implementing new joint programs.

During the meeting, Minister Mirzoyan presented to the interlocutor the humanitarian issues caused by the 44-day war. In this context, the need for the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held by Azerbaijan was especially emphasized.

RA MFA