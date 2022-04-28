On April 27, the delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in India on a working visit, together with businessmen from Armenia, visited the financial center of Mumbai, India.

Ararat Mirzoyan opened an Armenian trade office in Mumbai under the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Armenia in Chennai.

On the same day, the RA Foreign Minister together with the delegation of Armenian businessmen visited the largest port of India, Mumbai, where more than half of the country’s sea cargo passes.

The Armenian delegation toured the port of Mumbai, was hosted at the headquarters of the port operator-manager PSA Mumbai, where the presentation of the port’s history, work details, cargo transportation opportunities in different directions, connections with different centers of the world were presented.

During the presentation, the sides exchanged views on the possibilities and technical details of cargo transportation from the port of Mumbai to Armenia.

Meetings of Armenian-Indian businessmen (B2B) took place in Mumbai on the same day.

The meeting of the Armenian businessmen with the participation of the Armenian businessmen in India also took place with the vice-president of the “IHCL” company, which is a part of the largest Indian transnational conglomerate “Tata Group”.