On March 29, RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

The interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the effective Armenian-Georgian cooperation, emphasizing that the regular holding of high-level meetings gives positive dynamics to the further deepening of cooperation between the two countries.

Ararat Mirzoyan expressed confidence that the strengthening of mutual trust and continuous dialogue between the two countries will contribute to regional security and stability. He noted that the further development of good-neighborly relations with Georgia is of strategic importance for Armenia, which is expressed in the 2021-2026 plan of the Armenian government. in the action plan.

The continuation of the work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was discussed during the meeting.

The RA Foreign Minister also presented the situation created by the invasion of the Parukh village of Nagorno Karabakh in the Azerbaijani armed forces. It was stressed that steps should be taken to reduce the tension.

The interlocutors also referred to other regional and international issues, emphasizing the need for stability and peace.