Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in New Delhi to participate in the Raisina Dialogue conference, met with Indian Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar on April 25.

Ministers Mirzoyan and Jaishankar expressed satisfaction with the high level of political dialogue between the two countries. Ararat Mirzoyan stressed that strengthening relations with India is one of the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy.

The interlocutors discussed 2021 ․ The process of implementation of the agreements reached as a result of the Indian Foreign Minister’s visit to Armenia in the fall of 2010. The prospects for further development of relations in the fields of information technologies, aviation, education, culture, tourism and other spheres were touched upon. The parties stressed the effectiveness of the work done in recent months, expressed mutual readiness to continue the deepening of cooperation.

Ararat Mirzoyan stressed that he is visiting India accompanied by representatives of Armenian business and investment circles, whose meetings with their Indian counterparts will be an additional impetus for the activation of Armenian-Indian trade and economic cooperation with great potential.

The prospects of deepening cooperation in the field of transport communications were touched upon.

Issues related to regional and international security and stability were also discussed.

The Armenian side presented the situation in the South Caucasus region և Armenia’s position on the processes aimed at establishing regional peace and stability, negotiations on a comprehensive peace agreement with Azerbaijan. Minister Mirzoyan expressed satisfaction with India’s position on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The mediating role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in advancing the peace process was emphasized.

Minister Mirzoyan also briefed the interlocutor on the developments in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.

During the meeting, the Armenian Foreign Minister reaffirmed Armenia’s support for India in the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.