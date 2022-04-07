RA MFA Spokesman Vahan Hunanyan reports On April 8, RA Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation.

Within the framework of the visit, the meeting of the RA and RF Foreign Ministers will take place. In Moscow, Ararat Mirzoyan will also meet with the CSTO Secretary General. “

