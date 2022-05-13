On May 13, in the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the sitting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFA) of the CIS member states.

During the meeting, which was held in a narrow, then expanded format, the CIS foreign ministers exchanged views on issues of mutual interest on the regional and international agenda, touched upon the possibilities of strengthening cooperation within the CIS. The further directions of the organization’s activity were discussed.

During the sitting, Minister Mirzoyan also referred to the trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on May 12, expressing hope that it would be a step towards establishing peace and stability in the region. He reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to 2020. November 9, 2021 ․ the implementation of the agreements reached by the statements of January 11 and November 26.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented the position of the Armenian side on the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, in this regard, to promote the peace process under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The CIS Foreign Ministers considered the 2021 multilevel consultations between the foreign ministries within the CIS. The report on the program, referring to the list of scientific projects on the priority areas of basic research of the participating countries.

The decision on granting the Silk Road International University of Tourism the status of a basic organization of the CIS member states in the field of tourism and other documents were agreed.

A decision was made on the “CIS Youth Capital” international project, which aims to intensify the cooperation of the CIS member states to create conditions for the promotion of youth potential.