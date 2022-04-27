The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in India on a working visit, took part in the meeting with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi within the framework of the “Raisin Dialogue” conference in New Delhi.

The ways of overcoming different challenges of the modern world և, in that sense, the possibilities of cooperation were discussed.

During the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan talked to Narendra Modi about the Armenian-Indian relations.