On April 11, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported. “The ministers exchanged views on the demarcation and formation of the Border Security Commission, the preparation of peace talks and humanitarian issues,” the statement said.

