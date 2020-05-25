Ararat Mirzoyan briefed the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly about sabotage attempt by Azerbaijan – Panorama

The Speaker of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone discuss with the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) George Tsereteli.

As the press service at parliament reported, the interlocutors exchanged concepts over the work of the construction in the situations of the created pandemic and actions taken in the framework of struggle in opposition to new coronavirus in several nations.

Ararat Mirzoyan talked about about the significance of the world ceasefire throughout the pandemic known as on by the UN Secretary-General and famous that regardless of the appeals of the worldwide group Azerbaijan continues the ceasefire violation makes an attempt, and the vivid proof of it’s the sabotage attempt launched by the Azerbaijani armed forces just a few days in the past.