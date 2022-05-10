"Araqsa" handmade underwear made in Armenia is comfortable and attractive

“It is difficult to balance the vulgarity of attractiveness and vulgarity in the production of underwear, but we managed to do it,” Araksa brand founder Araks Papikyan told Aysor.am.





According to the founder of the brand, the idea was born completely by accident, when he started to study the field and realized that the Armenian market lacks local quality products and attractive solutions.

“We established the production in 2016, until recently we mainly produced lace underwear, as the demand was quite high, but this year we plan to expand the range by adding swimwear and comfortable underwear for everyday wear,” Araks Papikyan said.





You can get acquainted with the assortment of the Armenian brand of “Araqsa” handmade underwear by accessing the araqsa_armenian_lingerie Instagram page. There is also a free delivery service. For questions և for orders you can call +37496868669.





The main problem facing Armenian producers on the way to starting a business is the choice of specialists, which Araks Papkikyan has faced.

“After a long and fruitless search, you decided to learn to be that specialist yourself. In 2016, I was able to design and sew underwear from scratch. “The next task was to acquire materials, as we do not have the pieces and accessories intended for the production of underwear,” said the young businessman.





At the end of the conversation, Araks Papikyan advised individuals trying to start a business to be patient, to remember that you do not have to be a businessman to do your favorite job. It is enough to acquire knowledge, skills, show diligence, have clearly set goals և, finally, due to years of experience and work, become a specialist in the field.





“Araqsa” brand is always consistent in important issues of product quality, competent customer service and guidance. Underwear is produced only with high quality fabrics and accessories.

