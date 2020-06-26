Aramon too strong in Grimes Hurdle | Racing News

It was enterprise as standard for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend at Tipperary, as simply two days into the resumption of jumps racing Aramon confirmed a wise flip of foot to win the Kevin McManus Bookmaker Grimes Hurdle.

The champion coach and jockey teamed as much as nice impact in the Grade Three, with the previous top-class novice shrugging off top-weight to stamp his class on issues.

The race had regarded alternative for Henry de Bromhead’s Petit Mouchoir to get again to profitable methods, however the 11-10 favorite had no reply to Aramon’s ending kick, as Townend moved stylishly into competition and flew the final.

In a matter of strides the race was over as Aramon (9-2) pulled two lengths clear. Wonder Laish ran on for third.

It was Aramon’s first run since being crushed solely by stablemate Saint Roi in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, and he offered Mullins with a fifth win in the race since 2014.

It was a profitable first trip again for Townend, who stated: “I suppose he did properly as he wasn’t very well handled on the weights. He regarded huge in the parade ring and hopefully he can enhance once more from it.

“He’ll have plenty of weight wherever he goes, but I’m sure the Galway Hurdle could be a possibility for him.”