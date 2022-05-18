The Democratic Party of Armenia has its own version of overcoming the political crisis in the country. Party leader Aram G. Sargsyan He told Aravot.am about their proposals in France Square.

“Our people have already confirmed that they want to give up this government and it does not matter whether it is 30 thousand, 50 thousand or 100 thousand. This is the part of the people who know for sure why they took to the streets. Those who remain at home are either in uncertainty, or unaware, or indifferent. Let them, as they say, fry in their own oil.

As for the prospects, our party has a specific proposal, and I want to say. In today’s situation, the main target is one, right? Nikol Pashinyan. So, we should address the three factions of the National Assembly, and tell the ruling group, taking into account the will of the people, and that the internal situation is getting worse, which will cause serious damage to the country, we suggest that you also resign from that leader form a coalition government to take on that responsibility. And if you have a professional and really capable force, they can be involved too. That coalition government must put the country in order within a year and a half, after which we will go to the polls.

Why do we say that they, the CP, should be offered as well? Because today, in any case, they are the majority in the National Assembly. But if that one person resigns, you know what the consequences will be, right? I think the people should know that we have offered such a compromise. In order for the state to be in a better situation, we say, let’s go and do that. Let the delegation of the two parliamentary factions go and present all this to them. If they agree, I think that’s the best option.

Everyone, including non-parliamentary parties, should have the right to vote. And for the parliamentary majority, the question will be who will be nominated as a candidate. If there are people who can compete, please. But I can say that if we get rid of him, the Russian-speaking “Rozhki, da nozhki” will remain from that faction. “You remember, didn’t you? In 1995-96, when such a situation arose, the entire staff of the Armenian National Movement became a Yerkrapah overnight,” said Aram Sargsyan.

Ashot HAKOBYAN