Aram Hamparian: We will try to block passage of anti-Armenian bill by US Congress – Armenian News

Hripsime Hovhannisyan

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is strongly opposed to the unilateral amendments proposed by pro-Turkish and pro-Azerbaijani groups, ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian said today, commenting on the anti-Armenian bill brought to the US Congress agenda.

“We will try to block its final passage,” he told Tert.am on Tuesday.

Earlier, Suren Sargsyan, an expert in international affairs, shared his concerns over the resolution, describing it as “the most anti-Armenian measure ever brought to Congress”.