This morning, Monday, May 16, 2022, His Holiness Aram A. His Holiness left for Cairo (Egypt) to receive the invitation of Patriarch Tavatros, the spiritual leader of the Coptic Church, and the Secretary General of the Council of Churches of the Middle East (CEE) to participate as a guest of honor and address the Council.

The Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia participates in the current conference of the UNSC, which convenes once every four years, with a five-member delegation.

– Gersh. T. Archbishop Sepuh Sarkisian (Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Tehran)

– Gersh. T. Archbishop Shahe Panossian (Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Lebanon)

– Gersh. T. Bishop Masis Zopuyan (Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Berea)

– Care. T. Sargis Abgh. Abrahamian (staff bearer)

– Dr. Jean Salmanian (Lecturer at St. Joseph University)

All the churches of the Middle East will participate in the conference with their delegations. His Holiness, with his delegation, will return to Mayravank on Friday, May 20.