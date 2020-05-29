Arakan Army Kills Myanmar Police in Attack on Border Guard Outpost

The Arakan Army attacked a paramilitary border guard outpost in western Myanmar’s war-ravaged Rakhine state on Friday, capturing greater than 10 policemen and three of their relations, and killing a number of others, the Myanmar army and native residents stated.

About 100 Arakan Army (AA) troopers raided the Thazin Myaing police outpost in rural Rathedaung township from the northwest utilizing heavy and lightweight artillery, in accordance with a press release on the web site of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services.

Similar AA raids on police outposts in late 2018 and in early 2019 triggered the battle pitting the ethnic Rakhine insurgent group in opposition to the Myanmar army that has engulfed a lot of northern Rakhine state — a area already devastated by the nationwide military’s marketing campaign to expel 740,000 Rohingya Muslims in 2017.

The assault on the outpost in Thazin Myaing village, a part of the Zedi Pyin village tract, occurred at 2 a.m. and resulted in the seizure of 10 cops and three of their kinfolk, together with a toddler, the army web site stated.

It stays unclear, nonetheless, what number of of policemen have been killed.

Some residents from a close-by village estimated that no less than 30 safety forces have been deployed on the outpost and that 10 of them could have died in the course of the armed assault.

“There were heavy losses of servicemen from the government side during the battle last night in the village, [and] the AA abducted some policemen,” stated a resident of Thazin Myaing village who requested anonymity for safety causes.

AA troopers took away 9 cops, the resident stated, including that the precise variety of deaths is unclear.

“Another 10 policemen who left the outpost are staying on the mountain, and they haven’t come down,” he stated. “They asked us for help with food supplies. We promised to help them.”

The remaining 10 or so are assumed to have been killed in the course of the assault, the villager stated.

Myanmar army spokesman Brigadier Gen Zaw Min Tun instructed RFA that solely a handful of policemen have been assigned to the outpost and that authorities are nonetheless attempting to find out the quantity killed or kidnapped.

Myanmar safety forces are actually following AA troopers and conducting clearance operations to remove them from the realm, he stated.

Another native villager who additionally requested anonymity for a similar motive stated AA troops additionally torched two police outpost buildings following the cessation of artillery hearth at about three a.m.

“They burned down two buildings,” the villager stated. “One is on the hill, and the other one for support staff is at the foot [of the hill].”

Almost all of the residents of Thazin Myaing, aside from the aged, have now fled the neighborhood — a purpose-built village with about 40 homes that was arrange as an outpost to guard the realm in opposition to assaults by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), a Muslim militant group lively in the area.

Military ‘assist station’

The Myanmar army stated the AA’s technique of focusing on border guard outposts and police stations in addition to civilians associated to officers stationed at these locations represent a battle crime.

AA spokesman Khine Thukha confirmed the assault on outpost saying that “the facility nominally called a police outpost is actually a support station for the military’s operations.”

He stated that safety forces on the outpost can’t be categorised as civilian forces as a result of they’re underneath the command of the army, and that AA troops had seized a rocket launcher and 14 different weapons there.

Khine Thukha stated that the AA is assessing the policemen it detained on the scene and would quickly launch all nonmilitary personnel and nicely as details about the variety of deaths and accidents that occurred in the course of the assault.

A violent AA ambush on 4 border outposts in neighboring Buthidaung township on Jan. 4, 2019, killed 13 policemen and injured 9 others, amid an escalation of hostilities with Myanmar forces that started in late 2018 and has now raged for practically 17 months.

The AA performed further lethal assaults on different police outposts and barracks in Rakhine’s Ponnagyun, Mrauk-U, and Buthidaung townships in 2019.

The Myanmar authorities in March declared the AA an unlawful affiliation and a terrorist group.



Reported by RFA’s Myanmar Service. Translated by Ye Kaung Myint Maung. Written in English by Roseanne Gerin.