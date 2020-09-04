Arakan Army Accuses Myanmar of Using COVID-19 to Ramp Up Military Pressure

The leader of the rebel Arakan Army has accused the Myanmar government of exploiting a surge in coronavirus cases to expand the military presence and tighten travel restrictions in conflict-ridden Rakhine state, causing more civilian suffering.

In a prerecorded video, AA chief Major General Tun Myat Naing said officials have taken advantage of the health crisis to deploy more troops in active conflict zones and that civilians are being arbitrarily detained, tortured, and killed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Myanmar troops and the AA have engaged in a 21-month-long war in the western state, where the rebel group is fighting for greater autonomy for ethnic Rakhine people. The Myanmar government has branded the AA an illegal association and terrorist group.

Myanmar recorded 1,111 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 116 new cases, while the number of fatalities remained at six. Rakhine state has seen the highest number of infections at almost 500.

“We have seen more restrictions as the COVID-19 outbreak becomes widespread in Rakhine state,” said General Tun Myat Naing in the video released Wednesday.

“We can accept if it is because of the pandemic, but the Myanmar army has been moving massive amounts of troops with aircraft and navy ships,” he said, adding that more than 600…