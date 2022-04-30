Lawyer Benik Galstyan’s Facebook post
Today, my good friend Aragats Akhoyan was charged with Part 1 of Article 226.2 of the RA Criminal Code.
The essence of the accusation is in fact that Mr. Akhoyan said in one of his “live” that ANIMALS WHO HATE HATE TO ARTSAKH RESIDENTS SHOULD BE PUNISHED. Naturally, I agree with that idea.
I ask the investigative body to publish the full accusation against Akhoyan քը the testimony given by Akhoyan in that regard. Neither I nor Mr. Akhoyan object to that.
So much now.
