Yesterday, information was spread that during the protest rally on Azatutyan Avenue, the police broke the windshield of the car of the son of former NA deputy Aragats Akhoyan.

Aragats Akhoyan himself told Aravot.am the following about what happened. “There was a protest in front of the Radisson Hotel on Liberty Avenue, in which we all took part. There was no aggression, but the police inexplicably began to use force. The protesters stopped and started a fight. At that moment, my son’s car appeared. He probably came after me, but he did not make it. There were people sitting in front of the car. The police asked my son, “Drive, do, drive, do.” But how, where to drive people? He stopped for a moment and at that moment about six red hats attacked and started hitting the car and breaking the windshield. It was as if the people’s moss was being taken out of the car. Faces are fixed and must be held accountable. For the first time in my life, I reported a crime.

Then I was taken to the Arabkir police station. Later, in another case, I allegedly called for violence and went to the Kentron department, where they were waiting for me.

I have recently noticed that the attitude of the police has probably been toughened by the order. We have protested in the past and there has never been such an attitude. But they will not succeed. We also know what we have to do. ”

Ashot HAKOBYAN