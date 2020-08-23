Arafat widow apologises to UAE for Palestine protests – Middle East Monitor

Palestinians were left furious after Suha Arafat, the widow of previous Palestinian president Yasser Arafat apologised to the UAE for protests versus UAE-Israel normalisation the New Arab reported.

In a long Instagram post, the 57-year-old previous very first woman, who has actually not resided in Palestine because 2004, provided a long apology on behalf of all Palestinians in a rambling Instagram post, in which she apologised for Palestinians burning effigies of UAE leaders consisting of burning pictures of Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed, which she called “the symbols of the beloved UAE country”.

She stated: “I want to apologise, in the name of the honourable among the Palestinian people, to the Emirati people and their leadership for the desecration and burning of the UAE flag in Jerusalem and Palestine, and for insulting the symbols of the beloved UAE.”

Arafat went on to applaud the UAE for its ‘support of the Palestinian people’ and implored individuals to ‘read history’ to comprehend how the UAE have actually supported Palestine.

