Arabella Del Busso makes saucy video pleading with ex-MP Scott Driscoll to reopen Queensland borders

Controversial WAG and model Arabella Del Busso has made a sultry plea to a disgraced former MP to open up Queensland’s borders so she can leave Melbourne and party with him.

The 30-year-old former girlfriend of rugby league star Josh Reynolds has been messaging disgraced businessman Scott Driscoll on Facebook with a number of steamy video pleas.

In one Del Busso, a lingerie model and Instagram influencer, bizarrely urges him to make a political comeback so she can leave COVID-infected Melbourne and also have some fun with him.

‘So Scotty, I’ve one question: when would be the Queensland borders going to be open?,’ she said.

‘Because this basic Melbourne babe wants to come up and party.

‘So when you can kindly get your a*** into Parliament and start those borders, that would be much appreciated.’

On June 18, despite an outbreak of COVID-19 in Melbourne, Driscoll posted a Del Busso video message to him with the caption: ‘Time to allow “southern imports” to return into Queensland again. Don’t you agree?’

Under that message was a graphic of Del Busso – original name Donna Pruesker – with a tag line: ‘Went to bed cute, woke up cute.’

The next morning Driscoll, 45, posted yet another Facebook video of Del Busso wearing skimpy white shorts and a bikini top to highlight her ‘early morning boxing session’.

He told his social media followers that he was ‘feeling chill at Fortitude Valley’.

Property records show he lives in a studio apartment in Brisbane’s inner-north paying $280 a week in rent.

Driscoll was suspended from the Liberal National Party in April 2013, only a year after being elected being an MP, and he resigned from the Queensland Parliament in November 2013 to avoid being expelled as the member for Redcliffe in 2014.

VICTORIA’S SPIKE IN CORONAVIRUS CASES 25/6: 33 24/6: 20 23/6: 17 22/6: 16 21/6: 19 20/6: 25 19/6: 13 18/6: 18 17/6: 21 Source: Department of Health and Human Services

The Crime and Corruption Commission later charged him with 16 counts of fraud, adding up to $725,000.

He was sentenced in March 2017 to six years in jail but premiered in January 2019 after serving at the very least 18 months of his parole, for 15 counts of fraud.

The Brisbane District Court found he had defrauded the Queensland Retail Traders and Shopkeepers Association of almost $180,000, by falsifying meeting minutes and seeking secret commissions from two major supermarkets.

The court heard the group was paid $110,000 to fight a big change to extended trading hours, only for Driscoll to put the proceeds towards a residence deposit.

As an associate of Parliament, he tried to solicit $200,000 and $300,000 from Coles and Woolworths to change the lobby group’s position on trading hours.

Both supermarket giants declined to make the payment.

Driscoll also appropriated yet another $60,000 from the sale of a QRTSA property.

Despite his criminal past, Driscoll does not appear to have learnt his lesson, claiming on Linked In that he remains a member of Parliament, although Labor attorney-general Yvette D’Ath has held his old seat of Redcliffe, north of Brisbane, since February 2014.

‘I am the Member for Redcliffe in the Queensland Parliament and very proud to serve the community I really like and the city I was “born and bred”,’ his profile said.

His LinkedIn profile also said he previously been the Member for Redcliffe for eight years and four months, although he wasn’t an MP for six years after serving significantly less than two years in the Legislative Assembly.

‘I see my role as the Member for Redcliffe to be described as a strong and fearless advocate for what the majority of the people in my electorate want to see happening in our community,’ it said.

Falsely claiming to be described as a member of Parliament is illegal, including on social media.

‘To falsely claim to be a person in Parliament would prima facie be a contempt of the Parliament,’ the Queensland Parliament’s website said.

‘It usually does occur when a member ceases to be a member and continues to have information relating to being truly a member on social media.’

Neil Laurie, the Clerk of the Queensland Parliament, told Daily Mail Australia: ‘A person should not hold themselves out as an associate of the assembly if they’re not a person in the assembly and to do so might constitute a contempt.’

Mr Laurie, however, said the Linked In account might be a ‘legacy’ page.

‘It is not uncommon for former members to omit deletion of old Facebook, Twitter, Linked-In pages,’ that he said.

‘Our response is generally to contact the former member and ask for removal of the page. Such omissions are not frequently intentional.

‘It is dealt with differently to someone who has never been an associate and is holding themselves out as a member.’

Driscoll’s Facebook page accurately describes himself as a ‘Former Member for Redcliffe at Queensland Parliament’.

He now runs a corporate communications business that promised to help customers ‘to smash it such as an avo’ and Daily Mail Australia has contacted him on this web site.