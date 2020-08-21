Arab teen in New York attacked with a baseball bat

CAIR-NY identified the victim as Tarek Elsayed, an 18-year-old Egyptian-American.

The teen was attacked in Staten Island by a neighbor over a parking dispute, a police source told CNN.

The man punctured Elsayed’s rear passenger tire and struck him with a baseball bat when he got out of his car to check the damage, CAIR-NY said in a statement.

According to the organization, the attacker also called threatened to kill Elsayed and his friends while they waited for the police, using several anti-Arab slurs and telling them to “go back to your country.”

New York Police Department Det. Hubert Reyes told CNN there is no mention of racial epithets in the police report.

Elsayed told CNN that he believes he told police about the epithets.

“It hurt,” Elsayed said about the racial epithets. “It hurt hearing where I come from being used against me because he doesn’t like it.”

Elsayed broke his arm and suffered injuries to the head, according to CAIR-NY.

Police arrived and arrested the neighbor, Emilio Lopez. The 41-year-old man is charged with assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth…