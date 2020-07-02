Arab media criticises Islam, supports Israel – Middle East Monitor

Today’s Arab media is “degenerative and lamentable” as it is being controlled by dictators and recruited to criticise Islam and support Israel, former Qatari Prime Minister Hamad Bin Jassim Al Thani said yesterday.

On Twitter, the former official wrote: “The situation of the audible, read and visual Arab mass media is degenerative and lamentable.”

حال أغلب الإعلام العربي المسموع والمقروء والمرئي يرثى لها! فجمهوره يدرك التردي الذي آل إليه ويستطيع أن يفند ويدحض ما يبثه هذا الإعلام، لأنه يدرك أن الإعلام في معظم الدول العربية ينطق بما تفرضه الحكومة وبما تمليه من توجهات حيال الأحداث في العالم العربي وفي العالم كله. — حمد بن جاسم بن جبر (@hamadjjalthani) June 30, 2020

He placed responsibility on the dictators who lead the Arab countries and force the media to serve their very own goals, which do not meet up with the interests of the Arab nations.

Bin Jassim reiterated that the Arab people can easily refute the stories reported and published by the censored media regarding what is going on on earth.

“Governments are recruiting electronic armies to post lies and fake news,” that he explained, adding: “I say this as the state of the Arab media causes me much pain though it is filled with honourable people.”

About how the Arab leaders run the mass media, that he cited “arbitrary laws” and “terror claims” to restrict free media “which aims to develop and reform the societies without chaos.”

He described the Arab media as “mouthpieces that fight Islam and support Israel which is expropriating Palestinian lands and refusing to implement the resolution of the international community.”

“Israel, which does not believe in peace,” he wrote, “does not care about the importance of the international community… Israel does not want to reach peace with Arabs because the Arabs are in its pocket.”