Arab League says ready to mobilise Arab efforts to help Lebanon after explosion By Reuters





BEIRUT (Reuters) – Arab League Chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit stated on Saturday he would look for to mobilise Arab efforts to offer assistance to Lebanon after an enormous explosion in the port of Beirut damaged parts of the capital today.

Speaking after a conference with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, he likewise stated press reporters that the Cairo- based league of Arab states was ready to help the examination into the blast.

“We are ready to help with all our means,” he stated, including that he would participate in a worldwide teleconference to be arranged by France on Sunday to go over help forLebanon

The death toll from Tuesday’s port explosion stands at 154, according to a main price quote on Friday, however is anticipated to increase even more, with more than 5,000 individuals hurt, some seriously.