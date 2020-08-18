Arab League, OIC dissolved and will never convene – Middle East Monitor

Saeb Erekat, secretary of the PLO’s Executive Committee, stated the other day that the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) had actually been dissolved and will never convene in the future, Al-Watan Voice reported.

Speaking to Palestine Radio, Erekat stated: “Why do they [Arab League and OIC] convene if they did not convene for the violation of a state’s constitution?” keeping in mind that the UAE’s Constitution specifies dedication to the typical Arab program.

“I am sure that these organisations have been dissolved and this will become clear soon,” he stated, including: “If the Secretaries of the Arab League and the OIC are not able to defend the decisions of their organisations, why do they remain?”

Erekat worried that “the fate of the Palestinians is to stay in this land [Palestine] and [Israeli Prime Minister] Netanyahu and [US Presidential adviser] Kushner make an achievement by stabbing Palestinians in the back.”

READ: UAE arrests challengers of Israel peace offer

Erekat’s remarks come days after United States President Donald Trump revealed a peace offer in between the UAE and Israel brokered by Washington.

Abu Dhabi stated the offer was an effort to ward off Tel Aviv’s prepared addition of the inhabited West Bank, nevertheless, challengers think normalisation efforts have actually remained in …