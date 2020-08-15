Arab League chief should condemn Israel-UAE deal or resign – Middle East Monitor

Secretary of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO)’s Executive Committee Saeb Erekat gotten in touch with Friday for Arab League Chief Ahmed Aboul-Gheit to condemn the United Arab Emirate (UAE)’s normalisation deal with Israel or resign, Quds Press reported.

“If he is not able to issue a statement condemning the UAE-Israeli normalisation, he should resign,” Quds Press reported Erekat notifying Palestine TELEVISION

Erekat mentioned that the Palestinians can choose the fate of the land of Palestine, worrying that the normalisation deal was a: “Stab in the back of the Palestinians.”

He exposed that the UAE cut its relations with Palestine in 2014 which he was: “Surprised with its deal with Israel.”

The PLO main explained signing the deal as an: “Accession to the Zionist movement.” Erekat challenged the UAE:

If you are a sovereign state, you should clarify your interest in the normalisation deal with Israel.

He worried that Palestine: “Will never be an offering to be sacrificed in the political temples outside the region. Palestine and Jerusalem are more important than all the Arab, Muslim and world countries and capitals.”

