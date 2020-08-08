Arab citizens criticise Macron’s actions in Beirut – Middle East Monitor

French President Emmanuel Macron’s check out to Lebanon on Thursday stimulated debate over the nature of the see amongst social networks users.

While some thought that this see brought a message of assistance for Lebanon after the huge surge that occurred in the Port of Beirut, others think that it was “not innocent”.

Macron gone to Lebanon on Thursday and consulted with politicians and visited Gemmayzeh Street, which is thought about the most afflicted location in Beirut.

The French president consulted with citizens and ensured them that France would supply help to individuals, not to political leaders.

A destructive surge happened in the Port of Beirut on Tuesday, leaving a minimum of 154 individuals dead, around 5,000 injured and lots of individuals still missing out on under the debris.

According to initial examinations, the surge happened in Ward 12 of the port, which the authorities validated included about 2,750 tonnes of extremely explosive ammonium nitrate, saved considering that 2014.

