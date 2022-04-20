Ara Zohrabyan. Opposition movements have no right to disappoint the people once again Morning

Q:astrologers Chamber: former: President:, “Awakening»National Christian Party: Executive: body: Responsible: you F:ոհրաբյանի: Facebook: Post:

The members of the Liberation Movement met with the representatives of the “S. Hovaz” detachment who organized protests in Freedom Square, represented by Serob Gasparyan, Roman Gasparyan, the representatives of the 5165 movement, represented by Arman Sahakyan, the young people on hunger strike, and Arthur Vanetsyan, MP.

All decentralized movements should be aimed at removing this government.

The liberation movement is still in 2021. demanded the resignations of N. Pashinyan և Armen Sargsyan, and in 2022. The collection of signatures demanding the resignation of the government started on February 25.

Not all opposition movements have the right to disappoint the people once again.