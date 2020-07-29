Ara Abrahamyan: Neither Azerbaijan nor Turkey can dictate their rules to Russia – Panorama

President of the Union of Armenians in Russia (UAR) Ara Abrahamyan on Tuesday consulted with agents of the Armenian neighborhood in the southeast of Moscow and the nearby districts of the Moscow area where brawls had actually appeared in between Armenians and Azerbaijanis, the union’s press service reported.

The conference happened at the Sayat Nova Restaurant Complex in Kapotnya, which was assaulted by a group of Azerbaijanis on Friday.

The conference was participated in by around 300 agents of the Armenian neighborhood, agents of the Russia Presidential Office and the Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs, along with heads of local branches of the Union of Armenians in Russia.

Ara Abrahamyan informed those present on the actions taken by the Union of Armenians in Russia from the very start of the clashes throughout direct interaction with state and police, NGOs, along with the leaders of the Azerbaijani neighborhood.

He advised Armenians not to take ill- thought about actions and be joined.

“The entire 10 million Diaspora Armenians from around the world are soldiers ready to defend Armenia from the encroachments of Azerbaijan and Turkey,” he stated.

According to him, the reality that the Russian market and store owners of Azerbaijani origin have today backed out comes to reveal that the Russian authorities have actually made it clear that just the Russian law uses in the nation and neither Baku nor Istanbul can dictate their own rules to Russia.

Abrahamyan thanked all the individuals for going to the conference and for the uniformity revealed nowadays.

The guests exchanged views on existing problems at the conference.