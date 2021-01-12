Tudor Pickering analysts recently upgraded Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) rating from a “Hold” to a “buy”, as per their report on the company issued this Tuesday, January 12. The oil and natural gas company’s price target currently stands at $7.00. The target issued by Tudor analysts suggests a 4.95% upside since Antero Resources’ previous close.

AR stocks traded at $6.67 this Tuesday. The company’ current market capitalization stands at $1.79 billion. It has a negative PE ratio of 1.02 along with a beta of 4.57 at the moment. The current ratio stands at 0.50, quick ratio at 0.50 and the debt-to-equity ratio at 0.53. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $6.72 to $0.64. The 50SMA (Simple Moving Average) stands at $5.00 and its 200SMA stands at $3.71.

Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) Stock Analysis

The quarterly earnings report for the previous fiscal quarter was released by the company on the 2nd of November. The EPS stood at $0.05 for that quarter as opposed to the general consensus on the estimated earnings at $0.12.

The company’s return on equity currently stands at -2.17% along with the net margin of 58.04%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $1.04 billion but it made $895.34 million for the quarter. According to analyst’s reports, AR stock is likely to announce its FY2021 (Full Year 2021) EPS to be -0.59.

The company has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by equities analysts. Some such as Raymond James, Northland Securities, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BidAskClub and so on have posted reports on this firm over the last few months.

The recent consensus rating of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AR) stands at “Hold” and the consensus on the target price is $4.42. Several hedge funds have also been involved in buying and selling of this company’s shares recently.