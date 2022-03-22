"Ar-flowers և spring bouquets" from the doctor-geneticist to "ar" children

“I give up paintings without any difficulty, moreover, with great love.”

The exhibition of paintings by Gohar Shahsuvarian, a geneticist at the Center for Medical Genetics and Primary Health Care, was dedicated to the International Day of People with Down Syndrome. All the proceeds from the sale of the exhibition organized in Avetik Isahakyan’s library were directed to the “Ar-Children” Children’s Health և Development Center.

“The extra chromosome 21 causes Down syndrome. Children differ both in appearance and behavior. They are warm, always positive and kind, very often talented, have great inclinations towards art, many are able to get higher education. ”

The doctor says that although the problem is genetic, it does not have to be inherited from the parents. The mother’s age and some external signals can be decisive. However, children with Down syndrome can be born into any family, with parents of any age. People with the syndrome have defects of internal organs, most of which can be corrected և compatible with life. The doctor says his mission is to change the attitude towards people with Down Syndrome in families and in society.

Aware of the psychological support of awareness, in 2018, Father Grigor Grigoryan founded the “Ar-Children” Center for Child Health և Development. Monte, the son, was not the only one to be cared for by Fr. Gregory and his wife.

“The doors of the center are open to everyone, people of different age groups receive free support, the center’s specialists diligently help the beneficiaries to better integrate into life, to socialize.”

Ruzanna, one of the members of the center, says that they especially cooperate with orphanages, of course, they do not neglect their families. The center helped many families get rid of complications, not to be ashamed, not to be isolated, to get rid of fears – they also receive the parents of people with Down syndrome.

“We still have a long way to go to solve the problems of accessibility of need-based services, accessibility, to change the public attitude.”