According to Zacks Investment Research, Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is expected to announce -$0.06 EPS for this fiscal quarter. Aqua Metals will reportedly announce its report on the quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 10th March.

Compared to last year, the earnings of this year show considerable change. Last year NASDAQ: AQMS posted its quarterly earnings for this same quarter as $0.20. This suggests that the firm had a positive growth rate on a year-over-year basis of 70% this quarter.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Stock Analysis

AQMS stocks traded at $2.00 this Thursday. The company’ current market capitalization stands at $122.35 million. It has a negative PE ratio of 5.41 along with a beta of 1.62 at the moment. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $2.65 to $0.33. The 50SMA (50 Days Simple Moving Average) stands at $1.15 and its 200SMA stands at $1.05. The debt-to-equity of this company is 0.20. The current ratio stands at 1.49 and the quick ratio stands at 1.26.

The quarterly earnings report for the previous quarter was released on the 22nd of October. The earnings stood at $0.03 EPS as opposed to the general consensus of $0.07. The company’s return on equity stands at 47.86% along with the net margin of 842.07%. The company made $0.09 million for the quarter. Expert analysts further expect that the company will post its FY2020 earnings of 0.23 per share and the FY2021 will stand at $0.24.

NASDAQ: AQMS has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by research analysts. Some such as Zacks Investment Research, ValuEngine and so on have posted reports on this company over the last few months. Several hedge funds and institutional investors have also been involved in the buying and selling of Aqua Metals shares recently.