Several analysts from Wall Street have forecasted that the stocks of APTV might post an EPS of $0.98 for the present quarter. According to reports, seven of the investment analysts have already issued estimates into the earnings of the company. The highest range of estimate has come in at $1.10, while the lowest range of estimate has come in at a sum of $0.98. The EPS reported by the company is indicative of a negative annual growth rate of about 14.8%. APTV will be posting its next quarterly report on the 3rd of February.

The Quarterly Earnings of APTV

Before that, the company already updated their previous results of quarterly earnings on the 29th of October. The EPS reported by APTV over the quarter was $1.13, which was more than the estimate put forward by analysts at $0.79. The company also has a 13.94% net margin, with an 8.42% return on its equity. The revenue generated by the business over the quarter was $3.67 billion, which was more than the expectations from the analysts at $3.31 billion.

There have been quite a few analysts who have commented on the stocks of APTV. Robert W. Baird has already set up a rating of outperform, along with a $117 price target on the company. Raymond James has also increased the price target of the company from $85 to $109, along with a rating of outperform, in a 30th October research note.

The Bank of America went the other way and decreased the rating of the company from buy to a rating of underperform- in a 17th November research report. In the end, Morgan Stanley decided to increase the price target of APTV from $150 to $160, along with a rating of overweight in a 2nd November research report.

One of the analysts gave the company a rating of sell, while five investment analysts gave the firm a rating of hold. Twenty investment analysts have provided APTV with a rating of buy. Currently, the company enjoys a Buy rating, with a $106.74 price target.