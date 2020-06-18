April War hero Shuli Hakobyan celebrates 24th birthday – Panorama

Shuli Hakobyan, a participant of the 2016 April War and an awardee of the Battle Cross Order of 2nd degree, marks today his 24th birthday anniversary.

Today, every one from young ones to elders know the hero from Armenia’s 2nd largest city of Gyumri who hit three tanks in half an hour or so during the four-day war in April 2016. His friend Rafayel Hovhannisyan was at the frontline during the war as well. Being just three posts from Shuli, Rafayel also hit three tanks. Speaking of the boys’ heroism, the Gyumri residents proudly state: “Gyumri hit six tanks.”

Shuli doesn’t consider himself a hero. In numerous interviews that he used to express what that he did was just his military duty, while those that fell throughout the war in the interests of motherland would be the real heroes.

Born in Gyumri in 1996, Shuli was called to army in 2014 to serve in a military base in Mataghis. During the four-day war, Shuli was in Talish, serving as a deputy commander of an antitank platoon

Shuli Hakobyan was one particular heroes, who managed to withdraw the enemy from the exact distance of 1,200 meters by targeting three of their tanks with antitank missile system. Today, Shuli works at the Ministry of Defense.

Photos by Panorama.am and from Shuli Hakobyan’s Facebook account