– A few days ago, Armenia offered Turkey to open the land border for holders of diplomatic passports in the first stage. Spokesman for the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan stated this, adding that the Turkish side is delaying. What is Armenia’s proposal about and why is the Turkish side delaying?



– Opening the closed borders for the holders of diplomatic passports or changing the regime, first of all, means showing good will and a certain positive step. The fact that the Armenian authorities are constantly talking about positive messages, I do not know where, is incomprehensible to us, that Turkey is changing its hardened approach to the Armenian-Turkish border and changing the regime of crossing it so that people holding diplomatic passports can directly Crossing the border can be considered an example of a positive message. It also, in fact, means a sign of opening the border to some extent. By the way, this could be considered a positive signal, not the reopening of the long-standing Yerevan-Istanbul flight. If negotiations take place in different areas, then the lifting of the ban on crossing the border for diplomats could also directly support the issue technically.

But we see that Turkey is, in fact, stingy even in the matter of that symbolic positive signal. The statement of the RA authorities, particularly the RA MFA spokesperson, also proves that Turkey is not ready to send any positive signal. On the contrary, he continues his imitative steps, his tough stance, his policy towards Armenia based on preconditions.

– Recently, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke about the meeting between the Armenian and Turkish special envoys, stressing that the next meeting would be in Ankara or Yerevan and urged Armenia to be more courageous in its actions. What expectations does the Turkish Foreign Minister have from Armenia, what decisions do they expect that require more courage from official Yerevan?

– First of all, we can clearly call this Turkish statement a manifestation of hypocrisy, because Turkey, not being brave and not taking a symbolic positive step, which we talked about, demands bold steps from Armenia. This is another manifestation of Turkish hypocrisy.

As for Armenia being brave, we can address the issue in two aspects. Çavuşoլlu is critical of the possible meeting in Vienna, why do we arrange a meeting of envoys again in a third country, when the meeting could be either in Armenia or in Turkey, and he said that Armenia should be brave and go to a meeting in Turkey or organize a meeting in Armenia. But the second implication of being brave was that Turkey knows very well what ideas and what red lines there are in the Armenian political field, in the general public regarding the Armenian-Turkish relations, and the Turkish authorities called on the Armenian authorities to cross that more boldly. red lines. Perhaps to add those disgraceful speeches in the National Assembly, to speak even more in those speeches about the circumstances that are a direct blow to our national and state identity. These elements, how to weaken the perceptions of the Genocide issue in the public and political field of Armenia, the perceptions of historical memory, the perceptions of the corresponding attitude towards Turkey, have been hostile targets for Turkey for many years. Probably, in this sense he calls on the Armenian authorities to be more courageous. Probably everyone remembers the different statements of different representatives of the ruling party at the last sitting of the National Assembly that Artsakh, not being part of Azerbaijan, was a wrong thesis and time has shown that anti-Turkishness must be removed from the basis of Armenianness. By the way, it is wrong in itself that there is anti-Turkishness in the basis of Armenianness, and that parade of shameful statements, which we witnessed. I think that Turkey is showing moral support to the Armenian authorities to continue their bolder statements.

– Since symbolism has a big place in all the events starting from 2018, should we expect any active steps from the Armenian authorities on the eve of the Genocide Remembrance Day on April 24?

– In a negative sense, no surprise can be ruled out from the Armenian authorities. At the same time, April 24, I think, is the reddest line of all the red lines of our nation, especially the developments that are taking place now, the revolt of certain segments of society in connection with the retreat on these issues, maybe April 24 can be a basis. in the sense of changing the sad symbols into positive ones, and April 24 may not be a continuation of the sad and losing symbols, but a breakthrough in using those symbols for the benefit of Armenia.

Interview by Nelli GRIGORYAN

“Aravot” daily

22.04.2022: