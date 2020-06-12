Apricot and almond tart recipe

A delicate almond-pastry tart filled with delicious fangipane and ripe apricots.
Prep time: 30 minutes, plus 2 hours 30 minutes chilling | Cooking time: one hour 15 minutes
SERVES
Six
INGREDIENTS
For the pastry
- 170g plain flour
- 50g golden caster sugar
- 35g ground almonds
- 170g butter, cold and diced
- 1 egg yolk
- ½ tsp amaretto
For the frangipane
- 35g unsalted butter
- 35g golden caster sugar
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- ½ tsp amaretto
- 35g blanched almonds, freshly ground
- 35g plain flour
For the filling
- 1kg ripe apricots, halved and stoned
- 4 tbsp caster sugar
- 35g flaked almonds icing sugar for dusting
METHOD
- To make the pastry blitz the flour, sugar, ground almonds and a pinch of salt in a processor for a couple seconds. Add the butter and blend until the mixture looks like breadcrumbs. Add the egg yolk and amaretto. Blend again until the mix forms a ball. Form this right into a salami shape (but don’t overwork it), about 5cm in diameter. Wrap in clingfilm and chill for at least two hours.
- For the frangipane, cream the butter and sugar until light and creamy. Gradually add the egg, beating well after each addition. Add the amaretto and stir in the almonds and flour.
- Almond pastry is difficult to roll out so don’t try. Just cut the chilled log in to slices concerning the thickness of a pound coin. Put these, overlapping, into a loose-bottomed 20cm tart tin, also lining the sides. Press the pastry into shape, making it as even as possible, with the sides only a little thicker compared to base. Cover with clingfilm and freeze for about 20 minutes. Spread the frangipane on the bottom of the tart – it won’t look as though there is much, but it puffs up.
- Preheat the oven to 180C/!70C fan/Gas 4. Toss the apricot halves with the sugar. Lay them, nearly vertically and slightly overlapping, on top of the frangipane. They will shrink during cooking. Bake regarding 30 mins, then remove the tart and ignore the heat in order to 150C/140C fan/Gas 2. Sprinkle with the walnuts and dust particles on a few icing sugars, then go back to the stove for a more 45 mins. Leave inside the tin in order to cool in order to room temp, then move to a dish. Dust after some more topping sugar. Serve immediately – this is a sensitive pastry. Eat the day it truly is made.
Recipe from How to Eat a Peach by Diana Henry (Octopus, £25). Download a copy regarding £3.99 from books.telegraph.co.uk.