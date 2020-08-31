Apricorn Aegis Padlock Fortress FIPS 140-2 Level 2 Validated 256-bit Encrypted USB 3.0 Hard Drive with PIN Access, black, 2 TB – A25-3PL256-2000F



Aegis Padlock Fortress combines the highest level of data security, FIPS 140-2 Level 2 and the fastest USB 3.0 interface for uncompromising security and performance. With an easy-to-use keypad and no software installation for setup or operation and the ability to run on any platform, The Aegis Padlock Fortress is ideal for any environment. The Fortress can be configured with independent Admin and User PIN’s. This allows the user to access the drive with their own unique pin and the administrator the ability to access the drive if the user leaves or to set a new pin number should the user forget theirs. The embedded keypad prevents automated hardware and software Key logging attempts to hack passwords entered via the host system. Featuring 256-bit AES-XTS hardware encryption, the Aegis Padlock Fortress seamlessly encrypts all data in real-time, keeping your data safe even if the drive is removed from its enclosure. All data, pins, and encryption keys are always encrypted while at rest and the circuitry of the Aegis Fortress is protected by a super tough epoxy, which is virtually impossible to remove without causing damage to the electronics. With its compact design and integrated cable, Aegis Fortress is the ideal drive to take on the road and eliminates the need of taking cords while traveling. With USB 3.0 data transfer rates up to ten times faster than traditional USB 2.0 drives, The Aegis Fortress superfast performance is comparable to that of your computer’s internal drive, enabling you transfer large files in seconds or backup quickly. The Aegis Padlock Fortress uses a three pronged approach to protect against a Brute force attack. The first step is to deny access until the pin is verified. After several failed attempts the drive will lock itself. This feature blocks automated attempts to enter pin numbers. Lastly, after a predetermined number of failed pin entries, The Fortress will self destruct the encryption key rendering the data useless.

Military grade encryption

Data at rest protection

Drive reset feature

Auto lock feature and self destruct pin

FIPS 140-2 Level 2 Validated

256-bit AES XTS Hardware Encryption

USB 3.0