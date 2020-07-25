Apricorn Aegis Padlock 1 TB USB 3.0 256-bit AES XTS Hardware Encrypted Portable External Hard Drive (A25-3PL256-1000)



Looking for an effortless way to secure your data while taking advantage of the fastest USB 3.0 speeds? Look no further than the Aegis Padlock 3.0. Featuring your choice of AES-XTS 128-bit or 256-bit hardware encryption the Aegis Padlock 3.0 seamlessly encrypts all data on the drive in real-time, keeping your data safe even if the hard drive is removed from its enclosure. With a super speed USB 3.0 interface, you can now access your files faster than ever before. The Aegis Padlock 3.0 is also backwards compatible with USB 2.0 and 1.1 ports. With no software installation required for setup or operation and the ability to run on any platform, the Aegis Padlock 3.0 provides stress free deployment in corporate environments. The Aegis Padlock 3.0 also employs a useful drive reset feature, which can be implemented with a unique command. This clears all PINs and data, and creates a new randomly generated encryption key, enabling the drive to be reset and redeployed as many times as needed. In addition to encrypting all of the PINs, data and the encryption key itself, the Aegis Padlock adds another barrier between a between your data and a hacker. The encryption chip and circuitry of the Aegis Padlock are completely protected by a super tough epoxy compound, which is virtually impossible to remove without damaging the drive.

Super fast USB 3.0 Connection – Data transfer speeds up to 10X faster than USB 2.0

Software Free Design – With no admin rights needed

Sealed from Physical Attacks by Tough Epoxy Coating

Brute Force Self Destruct Feature

Wear Resistant Key Pad

Compact, Rugged Design – Perfect for taking your data on the road