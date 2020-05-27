Apprentice star’s ‘Revival Shots’ brand is rapped by advertising watchdog for social media claims

Apprentice star Daniel Elahi’s ‘Revival Shots’ brand has been rapped by the advertising watchdog for pretend social media claims.

One advert claimed that his vitamin C drinks are being examined within the US and China as a ‘doable treatment for Covid’.

The Advertising Standards Authority banned the promotions which surfaced on Facebook and Instagram in April.

Daniel Elahi’s (left) Revival Shots suffered a blow from the ASA over adverts (proper) on social media

The watchdog criticised the content material for suggesting that Revival Shots’ rehydration powders could treatment, deal with or stop ailments together with the coronavirus.

The Facebook advert appeared alongside a caption saying every sachet incorporates 500mg of vitamin C.

The ASA mentioned: ‘We thought-about the advert subsequently implied that consuming Revival Shots may, by way of their vitamin C content material, assist to treatment Covid-19.’

A second advert on Instagram advert featured a assessment the place the person mentioned their headache stopped and sore throat lessened inside half an hour of consuming Revival Shots.

Pictured: Another advert that the ASA ordered to be taken down by Revival Shots

The ASA ruling mentioned: ‘Given that the advert was posted in mid-April 2020 in the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, referred to signs typically related to Covid-19 and the reviewer’s ‘paranoia’ about these signs, and included the hashtag ‘£staysafe’ which was generally related to the pandemic, we thought-about customers would perceive that the claims within the assessment had been supposed to be understood to narrate to Covid-19.

‘We thought-about the advert subsequently implied that Revival Shots may assist to treatment Covid-19. We thought-about that even when the advert was not taken to narrate particularly to curing Covid-19 it nonetheless claimed that Revival Shots had cured a headache and sore throat.’

Revival Shots mentioned all three adverts had been eliminated.

The ASA added: ‘Because Covid-19, complications, and sore throats had been medical situations, we thought-about that advert (a) acknowledged, and advert (b) implied, that Revival Shots may treatment human illness.’

‘Revival Shots had not offered any proof to show that their merchandise contained any vitamin in quantities enough that they might use any of these authorised well being claims in advertising for their merchandise,’ the ruling continued.

‘The advertisements should not seem once more within the kind complained about.’