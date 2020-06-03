Appomattox: Controversial confederate statue removed in historic Old Town Alexandria, Virginia

The memorial was erected in 1889 to honor Confederate troopers from the Virginia metropolis and stands with its arms crossed and again to the north. It is one among many controversial Confederate monuments nationwide which have confronted repeated calls for for removing.

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson, tweeted photos of the statue’s removing, saying, “Alexandria, like all great cities, is constantly changing and evolving.”

A spokesperson for the town advised CNN in an announcement that “the owner of the statue (United Daughters of the Confederacy) notified the City yesterday that they would remove the statue this morning.”

The United Daughters of the Confederacy couldn’t be instantly reached for remark.