Apple’s virtual WWDC keynote will take place on June 22nd at 1PM ET

Apple’s virtual Worldwide Developers Conference keynote will take place on Monday, June 22nd at 1PM ET, the company announced today. Apple has also shared more details concerning the schedule for the conference, which will run from June 22nd to June 26th.

Apple, unsurprisingly, didn’t share much by what it is actually planning to show in the keynote. “Discover exciting new innovations and updates coming to all Apple platforms later this year,” the description for the keynote reads. But leaks and rumors have revealed some new features that could be visiting iOS 14 and that Apple might announce a move to ARM-based processors. You’ll be able to watch the keynote on apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, the Apple TELEVISION app, and YouTube, based on Apple.

The Platforms State of the Union will debut at 5PM ET on June 22nd

The Platforms State of the Union, where Apple typically elaborates on the updates announced in the keynote and on new tools for developers, will debut at 5PM ET on June 22nd. However, it will only be around to watch on the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

Apple also announced a redesign for the Apple developer forums that will launch on June 18th. More than 1,000 Apple engineers will be participating in the forums, based on Apple. Their participation may help replicate the in-person conversations between developers and Apple employees that typically happen at WWDC. Like you do now, though, you’ll need to be an Apple Developer Program member if you want to post on the forums.

The company also plans to post significantly more than 100 engineering sessions starting June 23rd through June 26th. New videos will go live at 1PM ET daily. Developers will also have the ability to request one-on-one appointments with Apple engineers.

Apple announced in March that WWDC will be online-only because of the COVID-19 pandemic.