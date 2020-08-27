Apple’s share in the TWS buds market shrinks despite increasing sales

A Counterpoint Research report reveals that Apple has actually lost some market share in the really cordless earphones market while its AirPods sales are really increasing. From almost half of all the sales of TWS buds in 2019, Apple’s share has actually fallen to 35% in 2020. However, the raw numbers still reveal healthy development – 61 million sales in 2019 to an anticipated 82 million sales in 2020.

The factor for the reducing share is primarily Chinese brand names providing the very same, if not much better functions and sound quality at substantially lower rates. Samsung is acquiring traction too – now standing at 6% market share and taking a look at 17 million sales this year. A generous boost from 8 million in 2019. However, Xiaomi still takes the 2nd location with 10% share.

Counterpoint states that Samsung has a huge capacity for even faster development if it presents more buds in various cost sectors with numerous variations in every one. With the launch of the Galaxy Buds Live, Samsung moved 300,000 systems in the very first number of weeks after launch.

Another intriguing draw from Counterpoint’s report is that much of the developed audio brand names like Sennheiser and Audio-Technica have extremely little market existence, at the expenditure of business with less customs in the sector.

