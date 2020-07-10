Apple’s range of unannounced ARM-based MacBooks detailed in new report

Apple’s first Macs based on its ARM-based silicon will include a new MacBook Air, in addition to MacBook Pros with 13.3-, 14-, and 16-inch screen sizes, according to a new report from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The research note was reported by 9to5Mac and MacRumors. Apple officially confirmed the long-standing rumors of a switch to its processors at WWDC last month, that may see it move away from the Intel chips it’s been using for over ten years.

Reiterating his prediction from last month, Kuo says he expects a new ARM-based 13.3-inch MacBook Pro to enter mass production in the fourth quarter of in 2010, but that he now also says that it could be joined by an ARM-based MacBook Air. Kuo says the new Air could start shipping at the conclusion of in 2010 or the very first quarter of next year.

The 14 and 16-inch laptops could feature new Mini-LED displays

Then, in the 2nd or third quarter of next year Kuo says we’ll see new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros running on Apple Silicon. Kuo has previously predicted that MacBooks with these screen sizes will undoubtedly be equipped with new Mini-LED displays, offering greater contrast compared to the MacBook lineup’s existing LCD displays. The 14-inch machine is anticipated to have the same size over all to Apple’s existing 13-inch MacBook Pro, but with smaller bezels to allow for the bigger screen.

MacRumors notes that there’s no mention of an ARM-based iMac in Kuo’s latest report, which he previously said will be coming in the first quarter of next year. An Intel-based refresh of Apple’s all-in-one computer was also predicted for later in 2010. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has additionally previously predicted a new 16-inch MacBook Pro coming later this year.

Officially, all Apple has confirmed so far is that it’ll release its first Mac powered by its own chips later in 2010, but it’s yet to reveal exactly which model this will be. Developer kits made by the company have experienced the new silicon installed into Mac mini enclosures, but this hardware is supposed primarily allowing developers to have their apps up and running on the company’s new ARM-based Macs. Apple says it expects the transition to its own chips to have a total of two years.