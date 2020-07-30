Apple’s Q2 numbers show strong iPhone sales in the Chinese market

According to current information, iPhone sales have actually increased inChina The last report from Shanghai’s CINNO Research declares that Apple’s Q2 sales have actually seen a big leap when compared to the previous quarter.

It appears that Apple’s existence in the Chinese market is growing progressively. Apple began this year a bit sluggish, as Apple reported that it had actually just offered 500,000 phones. However, things have actually enhanced thanks to the iPhone 11 and the brand-new iPhone SE, and it appears that Apple has actually handled to offer 7.4 million systems. In other words, Apple has actually handled to see a 225 percent boost in iPhone sales, which likewise results in a 62 percent annual boost. We likewise see a 32 percent boost when we compare Q2 2020 to Q22019 Still, this isn’t enough for Apple to take the crown of phone sales in the Chinese market given that Huawei still holds top place with 36.6 million sales, followed by OPPO, vivo, and Xiaomi.

