Apple’s new iPhone ad puts privacy front and center again

The ad, entitled “Over Sharing” and launched on Apple’s main YouTube channel Thursday, starts with a male screaming to a bus filled with individuals that he “browsed eight sites for divorce attorneys today.” It likewise includes a lady providing her login details to complete strangers in a theater, 2 colleagues shouting their personal chats throughout the space, a male shouting out his heart rate while power walking and, lastly, a lady screaming her charge card information through a loudspeaker in the park.

Each of the examples is suggested to highlight a various Apple service and the privacy defenses they use, the business stated, consisting of Safari, Apple Maps, Apple Pay and iMessage.

The ad ends with text that states “Some things shouldn’t be shared. iPhone helps keep it that way.”