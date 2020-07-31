Apple’s new ‘Everything Apple’ is a universal gift card for all its products

If you wished to purchase yourself or somebody you enjoyed an Apple gift card, it utilized to be a bit complex. Apple used 2 different gift cards: an iTunes card, which you might utilize for purchases on the App Store, iTunes Store, and/ or to increase your iCloud storage; and an Apple Store card, which was utilized on purchases made at the business’s retail or online shops. But now, Apple has actually combined the 2 gift cards into a single gift card called “Everything Apple.”

Spotted by MacRumors, Everything Apple is a new single gift card offered in the United States and utilized to purchase anything Apple- related. Apple has actually released a devoted page on its site, keeping in mind that Everything Apple can be utilized to purchase any of its products, from video games on Apple Arcade to purchases at its retailer.

Everything Apple is unique to the United States

Everything Apple likewise has a new style– a white card with a colored Apple logo design at the center. In overall, there are 8 styles for the digital card and 5 for the physical variation. As with its previous cards, Apple enables you to pick the quantity you wish to contribute to the card.

Everything Apple’s website keeps in mind that both the Apple Store card and the App Store and iTunes card will continue to stand as types of payment, however the latter can now be utilized to buy products from the Apple Store in addition to its previous functions. However, Apple appears to have actually eliminated the choice to purchase the older cards from its site.

Currently, Everything Apple is unique to the United States, and Apple has actually not stated if or when it will use the card to other nations.