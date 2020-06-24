Apple’s new ARM-based Macs won’t support Windows through Boot Camp

Apple will start switching its Macs to an unique ARM-based processors later this season, but you won’t be able to run Windows in Boot Camp mode in it. Microsoft only licenses Windows 10 on ARM to PC makers to preinstall on new hardware, and the company hasn’t made copies of the operating system readily available for anyone to license or freely install.

“Microsoft only licenses Windows 10 on ARM to OEMs,” says a Microsoft spokesperson in a statement to The Verge. We asked Microsoft if it plans to alter this policy to allow Boot Camp on ARM-based Macs, and the business says “we have nothing further to share at this time.”

Apple has been working closely with Microsoft to make certain Office is ready for ARM-based Macs later this season, but the company didn’t mention its insufficient Boot Camp support at WWDC. It’s possible that both organizations are still working toward some kind of support, but that would require Microsoft to open up its Windows 10 on ARM licensing more broadly.

Other methods to run Windows on ARM-based Macs could include virtualization using apps like VMWare or Parallels, but these won’t be supported by Apple’s Rosetta 2 translation technology. Virtual machine apps will have to be fully rebuilt for ARM-based Macs, and it’s not straight away clear if that’s a workable solution or whether VMWare, Parallels, and others will commit to building these apps. VMWare has asked its community about how exactly they would use its Fusion virtualization on ARM-based Macs, but there’s no commitment to building the app just yet.

So the Windows situation on ARM-based Macs looks complicated at best and impossible at worst. The best hope is that Microsoft changes its strict licensing model for ARM-based Macs, nonetheless it would still require Apple to create Windows on ARM drivers because of its future Mac hardware.

Given the tiny percentage of macOS users that actually use Boot Camp and the roughly 100 million install base of Macs, running Windows 10 on ARM natively on Apple’s ARM-based Macs isn’t something we’re likely to see anytime soon or possibly ever at all.