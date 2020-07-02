Apple’s mmWave iPhones are two months behind schedule

Apple is pushing to start iPhone 12 mass production at the earliest opportunity, despite the many hurdles posed by the ongoing pandemic.

Apple has finished most of the engineering verification tests for its 5G lineup, but is yet to complete design verification tests and product verification tests, before it could start mass production.

Apple reportedly initially ordered components for a few 100 million iPhone 12 units, but has scaled back the order to 80 million. The company has also place in an order for 45 million older iPhone models to be manufactured, to help keep the sales momentum going during iPhone 12 delays.

According to industry sources, Apple is likely to make both mmWave and sub-6GHz iPhone 12 models. Due to the disruptions due to the pandemic the mmWave iPhone is all about two months behind schedule, while the sub-6GHz one is one to one and a half months behind.

Sources declare that final iPhone assembly may be delayed to early October, which coincides with reports that the iPhone 12 lineup could launch in November.

