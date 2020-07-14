Apple’s MacBook shipments may grow in this third quarter

Maybe 2020 hasn’t been so great in sales for several companies because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some companies have seen their sales numbers increase. Now, according to the latest report from DigiTimes, Apple may see it’s MacBook shipments grow in this third quarter.

“The upstream supply chain originally believed demand from the work-from-home group would only be short-term, but is now expecting the momentum to last much longer than anticipated, the sources said.”

It seems that Apple’s MacBook shipments may increase in this third quarter of 2020, as the back-to-school season begins, and the fact that more professionals are currently working from home. Apple has shipped between 3.2 and 3.5 million MacBook s in the second quarter of 2020, and this number is expected to be increased by over 20 percent. However, let’s remember that we are expecting Apple to launch its new Apple Silicon powered MacBooks by the end of the year, to begin its two-year-long transition away from Intel processors.

Source MacRumors

Via DigiTimes