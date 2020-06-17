Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will have 120Hz displays, thinner bodies

According to a list shared by by DSCC’ Ross young, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will indeed carry 120Hz refresh screens.

The list of 2020 phones with 120Hz screens includes the Huawei Mate 40, which is still far from a prominent feature in the rumor mill, but is due at roughly the same time as the next iPhone in the Fall.

If we go by the list, only the Pro iPhone 12 models will get a higher-refresh rate screen. The iPhone 12 will likely retain a 60Hz display (LCD or OLED).

According to supply chain insiders the upcoming iPhone 12 series will have a thinner bodies. The rumored 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max is supposedly just 7.4mm thick, compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max’ 8.1mm.

The reduced girth will not come at the expense of battery, as Apple will use a multi-layer stacked motherboard and could increase the battery capacity of the next batch of iPhones slightly. Sources claim none of the iPhone 12 models exceed a 4,400mAh battery, which is still better than the iPhone 11 Pro Max’ 3,969mAh.

Finally, according to a report by Wedbush Securities’ Dan Ives, the iPhone 12 won’t have headphones in the retail package. The move will reportedly aim to boost AirPod sales and could lead to additional 20 million AirPods units moved.

