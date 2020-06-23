Apple’s iOS 14 borrows some features from Android

On Monday, Apple (AAPL) unveiled more information on updates visiting its newest iPhone operating-system, iOS 14, at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, some that borrowed from features previously introduced by other tech companies, including Slack (WORK), Facebook’s WhatsApp and, obviously, Android, which can be owned by Google.

As part of the changes in iOS 14, the iPhone home screen can look quite a bit a lot more like an Android device. iPhone users will undoubtedly be able to pin widgets, or shortcuts to features found inside an app, to their home screens. They can now be stacked or customized predicated on work, activity or travel. Widgets have long been an integral part of Android devices, as well as on Windows phones.

Beyond that, Apple’s new App Library automatically organizes the apps on your home screen which means you don’t have to scroll through a few pages, just like Android’s app drawer.

Apple also unmasked a significant new feature called App Clips, which offers a little part of an app for use right now it’s needed, such as ordering food from a restaurant or spending money on parking. It’s a similar concept to Google’s instant app feature, that has been first announced in 2016. With Google’s tool, apps and games can run without having to be installed, allowing users to test them out first.

Apple also seems to have taken some inspiration from a rival product to handle a pain point for some iPhone users: videos (and FaceTime calls) overtaking the entire screen when you’re performing some other function. Now, users can multi-task and switch to other applications while still watching a video with a feature called Picture in Picture. Samsung Galaxy phones have been in a position to do this for decades.

Apple redesigned widgets, which have long been part of Android devices.
While tech companies are fond of touting their unique “innovations,” it’s also common for them to copy or borrow features from one another, whether it is Facebook cloning Snapchat features or Samsung copying Apple.

Android isn’t the only place where Apple appears to be taking inspiration. Its new updates to group chats, such as for instance mentioning people directly, have now been popular features on WhatsApp and workplace messaging app Slack. Apple will also enable you to pin conversations to the very best of your inbox. Pinning individual messages is just a widely-used function on Slack.

